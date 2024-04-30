It aired on BBC One for four series from 1983 to 1989 and is often described as the “greatest of all time” by its loyal audience.

Blackadder starred none other than Rowan Atkinson as the antihero Edmund Blackadder and Tony Robinson as Baldrick (plus many other famous faces).

But if you have often wondered if you will be able to see the TV show brought to life once more after all these years, you might not be waiting forever.

Blackadder's Ben Elton issues update on future adaption of series

Ben Elton who wrote three series of Blackadder along with the legendary Richard Curtis has said he wouldn’t say no to writing a new storyline for a live version.

Speaking exclusively to The Sun, the comedian said: “A Blackadder play, if Richard was keen on it, I’d be interested. Not an adaptation of episodes, it would be an original play.

“When I wrote Upstart Crow I did three series and three Christmas specials for TV, which was a load of writing, but I’m proud of the fact I then did an original play.

“If we were to do that with Adder it would be the same.”

The 64-year-old also wrote Shakespeare TV sitcom Upstart Crow which later turned into a West End hit.

When asked if Ben could bring back Rowan, plus co-stars Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie and Tony Robinson, he commented: “If they want to be in it, that’s up to them.

“But with Blackadder, there’s four figures who have a say in it: Me, Richard, Rowan and John Lloyd, who was the producer.

"So if anything happens, it’s down to us. Who knows if we could ever make it happen.”

Blackadder has also had three specials over the years and a few Comic Relief skits in 2020 and 2023.

Previously speaking about its latest revival on the Radio 2 breakfast programme in February last year, Richard told host Gary Davies: "God I'm really nervous about saying this but... For the first time in 20 years, Baldrick is going to be giving some kind of performance.

"We're just conspiring about it now, so I think there's going to be a marvellous, turnip-based thing with Tony Robinson now back in action, so I'm excited about that."

Richard joked: "Rowan's far too serious to do any of that!"