This came after a headteacher called for a 7am to 7pm school day for that reason.

More than 100 people responded with an overwhelming majority saying it would not work.

Many respondents voiced concerns over teachers' unwillingness to extend their work hours and expressed surprise at the seemingly harsh idea.

Caitlin Rees Roberts outrightly called it "absolutely ridiculous."

Rhys Davies elegantly satirised it saying: "That's the way, enslave the children.

"That'll teach ‘em."

David Jones foresaw a practical hindrance, adding: "Good luck getting teachers to work those hours."

Amidst many other voices, parents seemed to stand firmly on their duty to educate their children properly.

Nicola Jones retorted: "Absolutely ridiculous, let the parents start parenting their children properly."

Sarah Davies echoed the sentiment, stating: "Absolutely not!

"The parents should be able to control the use of mobile phones and that's that."

Several other parents, including Charlene Kerys, threatened to home school their children, valuing their family time over a prolonged school day.

Furthermore, a few individuals, like Carol Wilkins, suggested alternatives.

Ms Wilkins proposed that the school could collect the mobile phones at the start of the day and return them at the end of the day and during break times.

A ray of agreement came from Nicky Lake and Clair Larwood, who saw benefits in a slightly extended school day to aid working parents.

Nicky Lake stated: "No that is too long, but I think they should be in school till 4pm to help working parents."

Ms Larwood agreed by adding: "In a way it would help more people get back in to work especially single parents, as childcare is the main issue for me personally."

However, concerns about staff pay and school budgets were frequent.

Dave Owen Jones questioned: "Will the schools pay the teachers for those hours?

"In effect then costing the schools a lot more from a non-existent budget."

Mich Bennet reflected similar worries regarding teacher pay, current staff cuts, and the impracticality of implementing long school hours.

Overall, the majority of readers reacted negatively to the proposal of a 12-hour school day to curb phone addictions, with most suggesting alternative solutions, advocating for parental responsibilities, and sharing concerns about teachers' welfare.