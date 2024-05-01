Llandegfedd Lake promises a weekend filled with action, starting on Saturday, May 4.

Visitors can start the day in nature’s classroom with an early morning 'Dawn Chorus Walk', guided through Llandegfedd woodlands by Andy Karen of Gwent Wildlife Trust and the Ranger Team from Llandegfedd Lake.

The walk, set against a backdrop of birdsong from migrating and breeding birds in the reservoir and surrounding woodlands, will occur from 6am until 8am.

The Lakeside Café will open for breakfast from 9am.

The café has a new breakfast menu, including suitable choices for vegans.

Learning doesn't stop after breakfast.

Karen and the Llandegfedd Ranger Team will then conduct a ‘Woodland Flora Walk’ at 10am.

The walk takes participants through Pentre Waun Woods over two hours.

Both the Dawn Chorus Walk and Woodland Flora Walk are organised by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, working in partnership with the Welsh Government, with funding from The Woodland Investment Grant (TWIG) scheme.

On Sunday, May 5, Llandegfedd Lake will host the GB SUP Race Round 2.

This is the second event in a new racing series named 'Llandegfedd Pursuit'. It attracts experienced racers and newcomers alike.

The day's races begin at 10.45am and end with a closing ceremony at 4pm.

Lakeside Café will offer its breakfast and lunch service from 9am to 5pm.

The action-packed weekend concludes on Monday, May 6 with the ‘Llandegfedd Fair and Activity Open Day’. The lake's Visitor Centre will be surrounded by 30 craft and food stalls.

Watersports and land activity 'taster sessions' will be offered around the Activity Centre.

Llandegfedd Sailing Club is offering sailing sessions throughout.

The eight different activities open to try are priced at £5.

The event will run from 9am to 6pm.

At 12 noon, satisfy hunger pangs with Celtic Pride Beef Burgers and various hotdogs, inclusive of vegan options, at the scheduled BBQ.

Each item is priced at £5.50.

For those interested, bookings for walks and more information about the Llandegfedd Fair and Activity Open Day can be found on Llandegfedd Lake's website.