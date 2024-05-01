Anthony Stuart Lloyd, known as 'The Topol of The Taff', will perform at The Riverfront on May 3 at 8pm.

The Cardiff-born star's show, 'Baritone On The Roof' will spotlight a range of characters from well-known musicals and operas, culminating with 'Fiddler On The Roof' - celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

Recently appearing on ITV's 'Walk The Line', Mr Lloyd has earned commendations for his performances in international opera, on the West End, and in touring theatre.

Tickets are available on the Newport Live website.