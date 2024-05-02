SHAYLA JONES, 18, of Rose Cottages, Upper Race, Pontypool was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to driving whilst unfit through drink on Harper’s Road on April 7.

She must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

EDWARD ANDERSON, 45, of Willow Walk, Rogerstone, Newport was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Oak Tree Drive on April 2.

He was fined £440 and must pay a £176 surcharge and £85 costs.

SAMANTHA WASHBROOK, 45, of Lambourne Way, Bettws, Newport must pay £624 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted assault by beating on August 18, 2023.

JOANNE WILLIAMS, 46, of Hall Street, Victoria, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JASON ALPIN, aged 53, of Aberthaw Drive, Newport must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted stealing a Dr Martens handbag and £21 in coins from vehicles on Goodrich Crescent on April 7.

DANIELLE JAMES, 35, of Tabor Road, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 29, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

RICHARD HUNT, 35, of Commercial Street, Senghenydd, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Caerphilly Road on April 8.

He was fined £392 and must pay a £157 surcharge and £85 costs.

DANIEL FRY, 47, of Caldicot Road, Portskewett, Monmouthshire was jailed for eight weeks with the sentence suspended for six months after pleading guilty to possession of an axe in public on Caldicot Road on November 25, 2023.

He must pay a £154 surcharge.

DEAN LINDSEY WILLIAMS, 38, of Greenfield Street, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on A465 Blackrock, Monmouthshire on September 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CONNOR BROWN, 24, of Stanway Road, Ely, Cardiff was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Lighthouse Road, Newport on August 26, 2023.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

ARISH AHMED, 23, of Alexandra Road, Newport must pay £182 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A48 Cardiff Road on October 2, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SABRINA LOUISE SULLIVAN, 40, of Wellington Way, Rhymney, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Victoria Road on October 4, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with seven points.

STEVEN CHARD, 35, of Aeron Place, Gilfach, Caerphilly must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on October 4, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GHEORGHE NEAGU, 45, of Maesglas Grove, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 68mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

COLIN BURNETT, 63, of Bevin Park, Croespenmaen, Caerphilly must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A467 between the A472 Monkswood, Usk on September 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.