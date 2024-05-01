Anthony Horowitz, a renowned writer, will appear at The Gate, Cardiff, on Friday, May 17.

The night will follow eight sell-out shows by Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones.

Mr Horowitz's prolific career spans books, TV series, films, plays, and journalism, earning him a reputation as a true polymath.

He is best known for the bestselling teen spy series Alex Rider, which has sold an estimated 21 million copies worldwide and enjoyed success as a TV series.

His other notable works include the award-winning novel Magpie Murders, which was serialised on BritBox in 2022.

Its sequel, Moonflower Murders, was due to begin filming in September 2023.

Mr Horowitz also created a new series featuring Detective Hawthorne and a character named Anthony Horowitz.

The series includes four books, with a fifth, Close to Death, scheduled for publication in spring 2024.

In addition, he was commissioned to write two fresh Sherlock Holmes novels, The House of Silk and Moriarty.

The Ian Fleming Estate also enlisted his talent for the continuation of James Bond novels, yielding books like Trigger Mortis, Forever and Day, and With a Mind to Kill.

Mr Horowitz's foray into television production has been equally fruitful.

He is the mind behind some of the UK’s most cherished TV series, including Midsomer Murders and Foyle’s War, the latter of which earned the Lew Grade Audience award for BAFTA.

The conversation with Mr Horowitz is presented in partnership with Clive Conway Productions.

Attendees will gain intriguing insights into the life and works of one of the UK's most successful authors.