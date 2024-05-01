A demonstration will take place in Abergavenny this weekend, highlighting the 20,000 people who have died in Gaza.
The 'Naming the Dead' event will occur May 4.
Protesters will be armed with a 200-metre banner, displaying the handwritten names of each person who has died.
Describing it as a 'genocide', organisers aimed to humanise the death toll, highlighting that behind every statistic is a human life.
The congregation will meet at Post Office Square, Abergavenny, at 11am on Saturday, May 4.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here