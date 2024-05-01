A demonstration will take place in Abergavenny this weekend, highlighting the 20,000 people who have died in Gaza.

The 'Naming the Dead' event will occur May 4.

Protesters will be armed with a 200-metre banner, displaying the handwritten names of each person who has died.

Describing it as a 'genocide', organisers aimed to humanise the death toll, highlighting that behind every statistic is a human life.

The congregation will meet at Post Office Square, Abergavenny, at 11am on Saturday, May 4.