AN animal sanctuary owner has pleaded not guilty to cruelty allegations against a number of dogs after she appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.
Anne Felicity Lewis, 68, from Lost Souls Sanctuary on Minnett’s Lane, Rogiet, Caldicot faces 15 separate charges.
They are 14 of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and one of failing in her duty of being a person responsible for an animal to ensure their welfare.
The prosecuting authority Monmouthshire council claims she did so on August 15 last year.
She denied all alleged offences.
Lewis is due to face trial by jury in the crown court.
Her case was adjourned to May 23 and she was granted conditional bail.
