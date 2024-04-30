The missing man is known as Richard, 36, from Gloucester, was reported as missing almost six weeks ago.

Now, Gloucestershire Police said: "A possible sighting was made of 36-year-old Richard in Newport, South Wales, on 15 April, but there have been no further sightings since then."

Police are concerned for the welfare of the 36-year-old man, known as Richard. (Image: Gloucestershire Police)

Richard was first reported missing after last being seen near the Horton Road area of Gloucester, at around 1pm on Thursday, March 21.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking the public to help locate his whereabouts.

Richard was last seen wearing "a long-sleeved black top with a zip pocket, dark green cargo trousers and black trainers."

The force has said that because of his vulnerabilities, he may not realise that "people are trying to help him and his behaviour may be unpredictable".

Because of this, the public is urged not to approach him but to call 999 instead.

Police have said that anyone with more information on his whereabouts can call police on 101 and quote incident "440 of 21 March".