A CYCLIST has been taken to hospital after a Newport crash involving two cars.
Gwent Police received a report of a crash on Ringland Way, Newport at around 11am on Saturday April 20.
Officers attended along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
The crash involved two cars and a pedal cycle.
The cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment, he sustained minor injuries.
At the time Ringland Way was closed on the Eastbound.
