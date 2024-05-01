South Wales education organisation, Whitehead-Ross Education, has unveiled the new establishment in Newport Indoor Market, aimed at enhancing the employment prospects of adults across the city.

The offerings from Whitehead-Ross Education include various adult numeracy courses facilitated via the Multiply programme.

This initiative is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The training centre, formally opened by Newport East MS John Griffiths and the mayor of Newport, Councillor Trevor Watkins, pledges to assist 295 adults to master crucial numeracy skills which can be used to aid their children's education.

The varied courses focus on different topics such as construction numeracy and practical maths for parenting.

Deborah Loganathan, a Newport resident and a volunteer parenting ambassador, said: "I first encountered Whitehead-Ross and the Multiply scheme when I attended an event with my children during the Easter holidays.

"I really would recommend it for all parents."

She described the programme as an effective tool that made maths "fun and interactive" for her 7-year-old daughter.

Whitehead-Ross Education's CEO, Ian Ross, stated: "Employability services go far beyond securing employment.

"Our new training centre will offer individuals across Newport the chance to access free numeracy training, as well as support and advice on employment opportunities from our experienced staff."

John Griffiths, Labour MS for Newport East, recognised the importance of such initiatives: "Supporting people in our communities to upskill and move into employment is something very close to my heart, and I know how important this is to individuals as well as our local economy."

He applauded the collaboration between Newport City Council and organisations like Whitehead-Ross Education in providing valuable services to residents.

With 14 training centres across the UK, including six in South Wales, Whitehead Ross has established itself as a leading provider of educational and social welfare services.

Last year, the organisation assisted more than 3,500 people in securing employment or training through programmes like Jobs Growth Wales Plus.