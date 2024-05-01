A painting of a Welsh boxing star will be auctioned off on the day he is inducted into the Welsh Boxing Hall of Fame.
The painting in question, an oil portrait of Barry's Welsh World Champion Boxer Lee Selby, is the work of renowned portrait artist Julie Page.
The auction is planned for June 10, during the British Boxing Board of Control's Welsh Area awards dinner at the Marriott Hotel in Cardiff.
Mrs Page created the piece, free of charge, to benefit Ty Hafan Children’s Hospice.
Her husband David Page, a member of the British Boxing Board of Control, expressed gratitude towards Selby for his willingness to sit for hours for this philanthropic cause.
Upon seeing the completed painting, Selby felt a peculiar connection; he expressed he could see his late mother in the artwork.
The event allows for email bids prior to June 10, meaning an actual attendance at the dinner isn't a prerequisite for securing the painting.
All proceeds from the painting's auction will go directly towards supporting the Ty Hafan Children's Hospice.
