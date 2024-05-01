Supporters from the Lodge of St Martin in Caerphilly turned over funds from their Charity Spring Ball in February.

A Netball Tournament by Emily Rowe, in memory of Sue Rowe, brought in a smashing £1,200, pushing Emily's total to a monumental £6,000.

On April 21, 53,000 London Marathon runners, including 10 on behalf of St David's Hospice, contributed to a collective £67million for various charities, with the hospice receiving £13,500.

This includes husband-and-wife duo Stuart and Sue Thomas, a GP and nurse respectively, who said: "Hospice care has been an important part of our lives, both personally and professionally."

Meanwhile, a walk from Caerphilly Castle to Cardiff Castle in memory of Granville Churchill raised more than £4,000.

The Cwmbran and District Soroptimists, supporters for over 30 years, raised £1,000.

Other fundraisers included Coffee Roaster sales, coffee mornings and afternoon teas, and an ambitious triple mountain climb by South West District Nurses, raising a whopping £2,700.