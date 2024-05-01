People across Gwent have been fundraising for St David's Hospice Foundation throughout April.
Supporters from the Lodge of St Martin in Caerphilly turned over funds from their Charity Spring Ball in February.
A Netball Tournament by Emily Rowe, in memory of Sue Rowe, brought in a smashing £1,200, pushing Emily's total to a monumental £6,000.
On April 21, 53,000 London Marathon runners, including 10 on behalf of St David's Hospice, contributed to a collective £67million for various charities, with the hospice receiving £13,500.
This includes husband-and-wife duo Stuart and Sue Thomas, a GP and nurse respectively, who said: "Hospice care has been an important part of our lives, both personally and professionally."
Meanwhile, a walk from Caerphilly Castle to Cardiff Castle in memory of Granville Churchill raised more than £4,000.
The Cwmbran and District Soroptimists, supporters for over 30 years, raised £1,000.
Other fundraisers included Coffee Roaster sales, coffee mornings and afternoon teas, and an ambitious triple mountain climb by South West District Nurses, raising a whopping £2,700.
