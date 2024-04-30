A PUB has been fined for failing to show its low food hygiene sticker.
The Muddy Toad in the New Inn area of Pontypool was prosecuted for failing to display its 1 hygiene rating sticker.
The sticker was "obscured by potted plants on the windowsill”, Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court was told.
The company secretary of Mr Gough Hospitality and Investments Ltd admitted the Food Hygiene (Rating) Wales Act 2013 offence.
It occurred on August 24 last year.
The Muddy Toad will have to pay £426.40 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
The prosecution was brought by Torfaen council.
Last year a Food Standards Agency inspection gave the pub the food hygiene rating of 1 which is just one above the lowest possible rating of 0.
The business was told that "major improvement is necessary" in the management of food safety.
