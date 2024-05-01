A POPULAR Gwent pub has welcomed locals back to the site after a 3-week refurbishment. Take a look at the new and refreshed interior here.
The Haywain, located in Caldicot, is boasting what it calls a "brighter, new and modern look".
Jane Leonard, general manager, said this about the new look: “We’re thrilled to reveal The Haywain’s new look to our guests.
"Whether you’re looking for a family meal out or somewhere to enjoy the sport with a pint, our pub is ready to welcome guests, both new and old, to enjoy our brand-new look — but with the same sizzle we’ve always had.”
The refurbishment of the pub includes "a refreshed bar, new soft furnishings and an enhanced dining area" which has given the pub a new lease of life.
Guests can enjoy a "relaxed and welcoming environment" along with a new food menu.
The Haywain in Caldicot has been in other news recently.
The new menu features dishes such as the chick burger, tandoori chicken sizzling skillet and the "giant gyros".
Diners can also take on the dessert sharer by themselves (if they dare) or with a friend, which includes three of the menu's "favourite desserts".
The Haywain welcomes families, shows live sports, and diners can pre-book their table to get the best seats in the house.
The pub also hosts a pub quiz every Wednesday at 8pm, and bingo every Tuesday at 8pm, with live entertainment on most weekends.
