Newport Live is looking for volunteers for the 2024 Big Splash!
The annual Big Splash Festival, recognised as the largest free outdoor arts festival in Wales, takes place on July 20 and 21, 2024.
It draws thousands to the city and is famed for its live music, street theatre, dance performances, craft activities, workshops and family activities, all of which are free.
The organisers are seeking passionate individuals, over the age of 18, who will assist in guiding performers, ensuring smooth operations, helping attendees, and representing The Riverfront and Newport Live.
Admission and all activities are free, making the two-day festival the ultimate launch to the summer holidays as it is suitable for all ages.
Those interested in signing up are encouraged to apply online at the Newport Live website.
For the latest updates, Big Splash enthusiasts can follow official social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts of The Riverfront and Newport Live, or check the Newport Live website.
