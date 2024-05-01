Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Gloucester was received by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of South Glamorgan, Morfudd Meredith, before being introduced to St John Ambulance Cymru’s prior for Wales, Paul Griffiths amongst others, on April 24.

Birgitte, The Duchess of Gloucester, who is commandant-in-chief of St John Ambulance Cymru, met the volunteers during a visit to St John The Baptist City Parish Church in Cardiff.

Her trip to the capital involved visits to several organisations to which she is connected.

Once inside the church, the Duchess conversed with first aiders who travelled from across Wales to take part in the event.

She listened as they spoke of their experiences gaining first aid skills, and how they had used those skills in practical situations.

Her Royal Highness also met young individuals involved in the Prince of Wales Nursing Cadet Scheme and got to know their volunteering experiences in the healthcare sector.

Still, on her itinerary was a rendezvous with adult volunteers, some of whom had dedicated decades servicing the charity by providing first aid cover at events and leading Badger and Cadet groups across Wales.

Mr Griffiths expressed the charity's gratitude: "It was an honour to meet the Duchess of Gloucester and introduce Her Royal Highness to a cross section of dedicated volunteers that are the lifeblood of our charity.

"We are extremely grateful for the time the Duchess gave to speaking to our volunteers and for the interest she took in hearing about the skills and experiences they had gained on their journey with St John Ambulance Cymru."

The Duchess concluded her visit with wardens and volunteers of St John The Baptist City Parish Church.

The church, serving as the ‘Priory Church’ for the Welsh Priory, of the Order of St John, is the second oldest building in Cardiff.