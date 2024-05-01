Pamela Haynes, 62, pleaded guilty to being over the limit at Tesco in Pontypool in a Fiat 500 car with a cannabis derivative in her blood.

The offence was committed on Lower Bridge Street on November 23, 2023, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

Haynes, of Granston Square, Fairwater, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 12 months.

She was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

The defendant also admitted driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the same date.