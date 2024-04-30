Research suggests that production of wheat, oats, barley and oilseed rape could drop by as much as four million tonnes (17%) compared to 2023 after an unusually wet autumn and winter.

This weather has resulted in lower planting levels and floods and storms over the winter have contributed to further losses for farmers.

This new prediction comes as the rate of inflation for food and drink slows and declines in the UK.

Beer prices could be increased as wet weather is still disrupting the planting of spring crops such as barley (Image: Getty)

The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) analysed forecasts from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHBD) and government yield data.

It found that there is a "real risk" that beer, biscuits and bread could become more expensive if poor harvests increase the costs borne by producers.

Potatoes may also see a price hike in the coming months with growers warning of a major shortage in autumn due to persistent wet weather.

This comes as the planting of this year's potatoes has been delayed across much of northern Europe.

Lincolnshire farmer Colin Chappell told Sky News: "It's had a massive impact on us.

"We went through the winter with virtually nothing viable drilled, and while it's now dry enough to plant some fields some of them are so bad I don't think they'll get drilled this year. The situation is very hit and miss."

The National Farmers' Union (NFU) added that extreme weather was one of the biggest dangers to UK food security.

The owner of Kingsmill and Ryvita also warned that these price hikes caused by poor harvests are not being offset by imports from abroad.

The ECIU's Tom Lancaster said government schemes to help farmers invest in greener farming techniques are vital in "helping farmers to invest in their soils to allow them to recover faster from both floods and droughts".