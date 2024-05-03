SOPHIA HOBBS, aged 31, of Howard Close, Newport was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after she was found guilty following a trial of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Caldicot on April 30, 2023.

She must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £500 fine, £300 costs and £250 compensation.

JAN SERAFIN, 32, of Greene Close, Newport was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he was found guilty following a trial of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Caldicot on April 30, 2023.

He must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £300 costs and £250 compensation.

MORE NEWS: Pub given 1 hygiene rating fined for failing to show sticker

AMY SANGES, aged 30, of Maesglas Avenue, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order and made the subject of a two-year restraining order after she pleaded guilty to harassment between May 20, 2023 and November 6, 2023.

She must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

GARETH NUTT, 47, of Bailey Crescent, Garndiffaith, Pontypool was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis on September 25, 2023.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

LISA NATALIE MARIE PENDRY, 39, of Ty Isha Terrace, Blackwood must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHANTELLE MARIE DEVLIN, 44, of Lord Eldon Drive, Thornwell, Chepstow must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Pencarn Way, Duffryn, Newport on October 5, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RYAN HILL, 34, of Neuaddwen Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly must pay £1,210 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 52mph in a 40mph zone in a Volvo skip loader on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on September 26, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RICHARD HAINES, 39, of Bryn Heulog Terrace, Machen, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Hillside Terrace, Bedwas on September 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANDREW HOPKINS, 57, of Commercial Street, Tredegar must pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on October 2, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARK WILLIAMS, 39, of Adam Street, Abertillery must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A467 in Blaina on October 2, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MAISIE ATTWOOD, 31, of Alexandra Road, Bulwark, Chepstow must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on October 3, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KAREN CUSHING, 41, of Woodfield Terrace, Tir-y-Berth, Caerphilly must pay £315 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A472 in Pontypool on October 2, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.