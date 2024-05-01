The university's biotechnologies are one of six innovations advocated by the Key Cities Innovation Network (KCIN) in their collection, "Civic Partners in Net Zero".

These studies illustrate various ways universities are aiding their communities to achieve net-zero targets.

The University of South Wales’ research focuses on deploying anaerobic digestion technologies in recycling municipal food waste.

This project, funded by the European Regional Development Fund and the UK Government, could contribute significantly to the domestic gas supply.

Professor Sandra Esteves, a specialist in Bioprocess Technology at the University of South Wales, explained the research.

She said: "Biotechnologies will continue to deliver resource recovery and contribute to net zero, circular economy, and green growth."

She also explained how these processes will provide sustainable fuels, chemicals, and polymers using organic wastes and inorganic gases in urban and rural settings.

But she emphasised that further R&D and commercialisation of these improved technologies are "essential to support full-scale deployment".

Other featured innovations vary from tech advancement and policy development to connecting communities with climate science.

They include the Morecambe Bay Curriculum, engaging climate scientists, researchers, and educators to incorporate sustainability into daily teaching.

Crucially, KCIN is coordinating the efforts of universities connected with a cross-party group of 27 Key Cities across England and Wales.

Such collaboration aims to echo these innovative strategies across the country.