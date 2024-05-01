From protecting motorists from fraudulent claims to filming illegal driving behaviour, dash cams have surged in popularity as a valuable tool.

They're becoming so mainstream that an estimated 2.9 million people across the country are thought to be using one, according to the RAC.

Many dash cam users are also benefiting from cheaper insurance since some providers offer lower premiums for motorists that have dash cams fitted.

Can a dash cam invalidate my car insurance?





As dash cams grow in popularity, a team of motoring experts has issued a warning about one 'little-known' mistake drivers might be making that is invalidating their car insurance.

Graham Conway, Managing Director at Select Van Leasing has warned that if you’ve got a dash cam hard-wired into your vehicle - rather than simply plugged-in to your car’s cigarette lighter socket or USB port - you need to notify your insurer.

The motoring expert explained: “It’s frustrating to think that doing something proactive to protect yourself from a claim, or even theft, might come back to bite you, but motorists need to be aware of the legalities concerning dash cams.

“Some of the more expensive dash cams on the market are wired directly to the car’s battery, rather than simply plugging-in to a socket in the vehicle’s cabin.

“Being hard-wired means the dash cam offers added protection and can remain switched on, even when the engine isn’t running, so that it continues to record after the owner has vacated the driver’s seat.

“While a plug-in dash cam is considered a simple accessory in the eyes of most insurers, a hard-wired dash cam is deemed to be a ‘modification’ to your vehicle, and you need to notify your insurer that you’ve got one fitted.

“If you don’t, and the worst does ultimately happen, you might not be covered against a claim - even though you could have clear evidence to prove any wrongdoing.”

The car insurance comparison Confused.com clarified to Select Car Leasing that if a dashcam is wired to the vehicle and becomes a permanent feature, it would need to be declared to an insurer.

However, as explained above, a plug-in dash cam wouldn't need to be declared.