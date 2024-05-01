Police have confirmed that a pupil was arrested and released on bail for bringing a knife to Bishop Gore School in Sketty, Swansea on Monday, April 29.

Parents were notified of the incident and officers secured the knife after attending the school.

The police force confirmed that no one was hurt and the school is open as normal following the incident.

The incident comes after two teachers and a pupil were stabbed at Ysgol Duffryn Aman in Ammanford on Wednesday, April 24, with a girl charged with attempted murder.

A few days after that, a teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of making threats however no offensive weapons were found.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "We attended Bishop Gore School, Sketty during the afternoon of Monday April 29 following a report of an incident that occurred earlier in the day.

“A teenage pupil was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a bladed article on a school premises. They have since been released on bail. Officers have secured the article.

“Nobody was injured in the incident. The school is open as normal.

The South Wales Police are continuing to push a campaign against knife crime, with the #NotTheOne campaign.