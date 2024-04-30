Emergency services confirmed that the car was on fire on the M4 Junction 30 Cardiff Gate heading westbound, as there crews attended the scene to put out the fire.

A spokesperson for the South Wales Fire and Rescue service said they were called to the incident at around 2pm, as a car had been "severely damaged by fire."

The vehicle fire was reported on the M4 Junction 30 Cardiff Gate heading westbound. (Image: AA Traffic)

At around 1.25pm, AA Traffic said "the exit ramp is closed on the M4 Westbound at J30 A4232 Pentwyn Link Road (Cardiff Gate)" with traffic moving slowly as a result.

Emergency services received a stop message at 2.35pm and all lanes were open at approximately 3pm.

Car fire on the M4 with emergency services in attendance. (Image: Traffic Wales)

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that their crews "used breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire."

The cause of the fire is still unknown and whether there were any injuries or fatalities.

Emergency services have been contacted for more information.