IT'S the first of two bank holiday weekends in May! As you gear up to make plans, take a look at this weather report to make sure you aren't caught in the rain.
The Met Office predicts there to be a "threat of showery spells" with warmth as you head into the sunshine.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said there will be "an uncertain period through the bank holiday weekend with the most likely result a warm but cloudy day Sunday with a few light showers, then increasingly cloudy with rain spreading from the west."
Friday, May 3: It's likely to be drizzly with scattered showers, turning overcast as the day progresses. Highs of 13 degrees and lows of 6 degrees.
Saturday, May 4: The forecast on the first day of the three-day weekend will be cloudy, changing to sunny intervals by mid-morning. Highs of 15 degrees and lows of 8 degrees.
Sunday, May 5: If you are planning a Sunday hike, take a raincoat and wellies as light rain is predicted. This will turn cloudy by around midday. Highs of 15 degrees and lows of 10 degrees.
Monday, May 6: The weather will be heating up on bank holiday Monday, as it reaches highs of 16 degrees and lows of 9 degrees. Light rain will dominate the skies, changing to clouds by midday.
Three-hour weather report for Newport on Saturday
1am: 10 per cent chance of rain, 8 degrees, cloudy;
4am: <5 per cent chance of rain, 6 degrees, cloudy;
7am: 10 per cent chance of rain, 8 degrees, cloudy;
10am: 10 per cent chance of rain, 11 degrees, sunny intervals;
1pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 13 degrees, cloudy;
4pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 14 degrees, cloudy;
7pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 13 degrees, cloudy;
10pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 10 degrees, cloudy.
Three-hour weather report for Newport on Sunday
1am: 10 per cent chance of rain, 9 degrees, cloudy;
4am: 40 per cent chance of rain, 8 degrees, cloudy;
7am: 60 per cent chance of rain, 10 degrees, cloudy;
10am: 50 per cent chance of rain, 12 degrees, sunny intervals;
1pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 14 degrees, cloudy;
4pm: 20 per cent chance of rain, 14 degrees, cloudy;
7pm: 20 per cent chance of rain, 13 degrees, cloudy;
10pm: 20 per cent chance of rain, 11 degrees, cloudy.
Three-hour weather report for Newport on Monday
1am: 50 per cent chance of rain, nine degrees;
4am: 50 per cent chance of rain, nine degrees;
7am: 60 per cent chance of rain, nine degrees;
10am: 50 per cent chance of rain, 10 degrees;
1pm: 20 per cent chance of rain, 11 degrees;
4pm: 20 per cent chance of rain, 11 degrees;
7pm: 30 per cent chance of rain, 10 degrees;
10pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 10 degrees.
Advice by the Met Office
There is a range of advice put out by the Met Office to help you prepare for summer, whenever there is a chance of the weather impacting your activities.
