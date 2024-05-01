The Met Office predicts there to be a "threat of showery spells" with warmth as you head into the sunshine.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said there will be "an uncertain period through the bank holiday weekend with the most likely result a warm but cloudy day Sunday with a few light showers, then increasingly cloudy with rain spreading from the west."

Cloudy and rainy spells through the weekend are forecasted (Image: Met Office)

Friday, May 3: It's likely to be drizzly with scattered showers, turning overcast as the day progresses. Highs of 13 degrees and lows of 6 degrees.

Saturday, May 4: The forecast on the first day of the three-day weekend will be cloudy, changing to sunny intervals by mid-morning. Highs of 15 degrees and lows of 8 degrees.

Sunday, May 5: If you are planning a Sunday hike, take a raincoat and wellies as light rain is predicted. This will turn cloudy by around midday. Highs of 15 degrees and lows of 10 degrees.

Monday, May 6: The weather will be heating up on bank holiday Monday, as it reaches highs of 16 degrees and lows of 9 degrees. Light rain will dominate the skies, changing to clouds by midday.

Three-hour weather report for Newport on Saturday

Forecast for Saturday, May 4 at 1pm will be cloudy but dry (Image: Met Office)

1am: 10 per cent chance of rain, 8 degrees, cloudy;

4am: <5 per cent chance of rain, 6 degrees, cloudy;

7am: 10 per cent chance of rain, 8 degrees, cloudy;

10am: 10 per cent chance of rain, 11 degrees, sunny intervals;

1pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 13 degrees, cloudy;

4pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 14 degrees, cloudy;

7pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 13 degrees, cloudy;

10pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 10 degrees, cloudy.

Three-hour weather report for Newport on Sunday

Forecast for Sunday, May 5 at 10am will be drizzly (Image: Met Office)

1am: 10 per cent chance of rain, 9 degrees, cloudy;

4am: 40 per cent chance of rain, 8 degrees, cloudy;

7am: 60 per cent chance of rain, 10 degrees, cloudy;

10am: 50 per cent chance of rain, 12 degrees, sunny intervals;

1pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 14 degrees, cloudy;

4pm: 20 per cent chance of rain, 14 degrees, cloudy;

7pm: 20 per cent chance of rain, 13 degrees, cloudy;

10pm: 20 per cent chance of rain, 11 degrees, cloudy.

By 1pm on Sunday, the rain will have mostly cleared. (Image: Met Office)

Three-hour weather report for Newport on Monday

1am: 50 per cent chance of rain, nine degrees;

4am: 50 per cent chance of rain, nine degrees;

7am: 60 per cent chance of rain, nine degrees;

10am: 50 per cent chance of rain, 10 degrees;

1pm: 20 per cent chance of rain, 11 degrees;

4pm: 20 per cent chance of rain, 11 degrees;

7pm: 30 per cent chance of rain, 10 degrees;

10pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 10 degrees.

Advice by the Met Office

There is a range of advice put out by the Met Office to help you prepare for summer, whenever there is a chance of the weather impacting your activities.

