A DRUG dealer has been jailed for trafficking cannabis.
Sohail Ahmed, 27, from Newport was jailed for supplying the class B drug in the city.
The defendant, of Potter Street, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
Ahmed’s offence was committed between December 1, 2023 and January 13.
MORE NEWS: Pub given 1 hygiene rating fined for failing to show sticker
He was sent to prison for 14 months.
His co-defendant Awais Ahmed, 20, also of Potter Street, Newport pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply.
He was jailed for 12 months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.
The duo were sentenced by Judge Shomon Khan at Cardiff Crown Court.
Both will have to pay a £187 victim surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel