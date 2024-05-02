Sohail Ahmed, 27, from Newport was jailed for supplying the class B drug in the city.

The defendant, of Potter Street, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Ahmed’s offence was committed between December 1, 2023 and January 13.

MORE NEWS: Pub given 1 hygiene rating fined for failing to show sticker

He was sent to prison for 14 months.

His co-defendant Awais Ahmed, 20, also of Potter Street, Newport pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

He was jailed for 12 months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

The duo were sentenced by Judge Shomon Khan at Cardiff Crown Court.

Both will have to pay a £187 victim surcharge.