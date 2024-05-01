Crash causing severe disruption on main road

- The M4 is partially blocked between Newport and Cardiff due to a crash.
- Severe delays on the M4 westbound between J25 and J28, this is causing severe disruption.
- There is also slow traffic on A48 Eastern Avenue Westbound from Vaendre Close to A4232 Pontprennau.
- Newport Bus services X30 , 16A , 16C , 18, 19 are all experiencing delays.
Live
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here