South Wales Argus
Crash causing severe disruption on main road

M4 partially blocked between Newport and Cardiff

By Lauran O'Toole

  • The M4 is partially blocked between Newport and Cardiff due to a crash.
  • Severe delays on the M4 westbound between J25 and J28, this is causing severe disruption.
  • There is also slow traffic on A48 Eastern Avenue Westbound from Vaendre Close to A4232 Pontprennau.
  • Newport Bus services X30 , 16A , 16C , 18, 19 are all experiencing delays.

