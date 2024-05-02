Last year, the RSPCA's webpage for baby bird advice received 30,865 hits in May and June combined, which equates to almost 500 people a day seeking guidance during the peak seasonal period.

Online advice now dominates the landscape, with over 19,000 calls received across England and Wales since the start of 2021, most of these coming during the peak baby bird months.

Wales specifically reported high numbers of requests with Cardiff, Conway, Swansea and Denbighshire leading with the majority.

RSPCA advised their best method for public support is through their website, with tens of thousands anticipated to turn to it in the coming months.

The guidance given by the charity depends on the age and if the bird in question it nestling or fledgling and that is determined by the growth of their feathers.

It instructs that nestlings, having few or no feathers, and they need to be returned to their nest where possible and only taken to a vet if injury is suspected.

Additionally, fledglings found on the ground are found with feathers and they should be left undisturbed if not injured, as parents are often nearby feeding the baby bird.

Rebecca Machin, RSPCA scientific officer said: "It’s wonderful that so many people want to do the best for our wild birds, particularly if a baby bird has been found out of its nest."

Ms Machin furthers noted that the public taking action when actually required frees up resources for specialist rescuers to reach other animals suffering cruelty or neglect.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) also provides more detailed advice, with RSPB spokesperson Emma Horton suggesting that baby birds often intentionally leave the nest before being able to fly, and assuring worried individuals that parents often wait for people to leave before feeding the baby bird.

Ms Horton said, "Every year we get hundreds of calls from caring members of the public about baby birds out of the nest.

"But for most species of baby birds, providing they’re not sick or injured and are fully feathered, this is perfectly normal and it’s usually in their best interest to leave them be.

"This flightless period is a natural part of the bird’s development."

Although the RSPCA's advice caters to most garden birds, variations in its advice exist for different types of birds such as ducks, geese, swans, swallows, martins, swifts, birds of prey, gulls, and the crow family.