In one case, a disabled resident’s recycling bin was “not being returned” to their property after collections.

The resident “complains each time and it continues to happen”, according to a report.

The council acknowledged there had been an “oversight in not making contact with the resident” and said “supervisors [are] to be mindful of ensuring residents are updated as part of our customer-focused service provision”.

In another case, a resident’s assisted collections were “continuously missed”.

The council said the relevant team had been “advised to ensure no further failings occur”.

The report shows missed collections and delays were among the most common reasons why residents made environment-related complaints to Caerphilly Council last year.

Three complaints between April and September last year were considered by the ombudsman, but none were escalated to the investigation stage.

The report to the cabinet states the council’s relevant departments “continue to sustain reasonable levels of service delivery” but notes “some specific areas [are] proving to be more challenging than others”.

These include staff retention and recruitment, as well as the “affordability and availability of plant and equipment”.

Complaints last year also featured collection vehicles “travelling through [an] area too fast and causing damage”.

Caerphilly Council said in its report that the road in question was “difficult to navigate” in a large vehicle, but added “this action cannot be condoned and staff have been warned that no further misuse will be tolerated”.

Several other cases led to staff being “reminded of their responsibilities” or told to “address” future incidents, after residents complained about bin bags being “ripped open” by crews then left in the street.

The council, in its report, said it relies “heavily” on public feedback, and records residents’ compliments, as well as complaints.

“The benefits of staff training programmes on good customer service are now starting to be experienced and these will be cyclically delivered and kept under continuous review,” the council added in its report.