Richard Elis, a crowd favourite in Newport, is set to return with his unique brand of humour and boundless energy that has successfully captured audiences' hearts over the years.

He commented jovially on his return, "It is brilliant to be back at the Riverfront once again this year.

"I have been able to play an array of different characters here on this stage - but this is the first one that means I need a litter tray in my dressing room!"

Joining Elis is local talent, Gareth Tempest, whose versatile performances, ranging from his years in the young company to his recent memorable performance as Dame, have cemented him as a fan favourite.

The anticipation surrounding his contribution to this year's production is palpable.

The renowned Aled Pugh also makes a triumphant return for his third consecutive year at The Riverfront, much to the delight of the audience.

His comedic performances have made him a focal point of attention, earning him plentiful praise.

While further announcements on the cast and creative team are expected in the coming months, the theatre promises a magical adventure filled with laughter, breathtaking sets, dazzling costumes and ample opportunity for audience participation.

The narrative follows Dick Whittington and his loyal cat as they set off from Newport, on a journey of friendship, fortune, and fun promising an unforgettable family experience.

Jamie Anderson, Creative Development Manager at The Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre, enthused, "We’re incredibly fortunate to kick off our casting announcements with Richard, Gareth & Aled.

"We are overjoyed to have them back with us at The Riverfront this season.

"They have been with us over many years through many roles and that experience really shows in how they understand our audiences and our values.

"It wouldn’t be a Riverfront Panto without them."

The show, set to take audiences on an extraordinary adventure, will run from November 27 until January 4.

Tickets are already available, thus, ensuring a seat is recommended.

Newport Live, a registered charity, operates The Riverfront Theatre and Arts centre.

It also runs services through Newport City Council, and a myriad of other facilities and programs focussed on physical activity and the arts.

Their reinvestment model ensures all earnings are deployed into these services, thus directly benefitting the local community.

