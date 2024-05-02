The property, which is need of total renovation, is just a short distance from an award-winning state school and is going for auction with Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.

Sean Roper, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "It's rare that detached properties such as these come on the market in a much sought-after location and this gem of a home is already creating keen interest pre auction, which I'm confident with gain pace as the online auction date nears.

"And what's more the substantial house at number 3 Court Crescent, Bassaleg, is just a short walk from the highly-regarded Bassaleg School, which is a huge bonus for those with school aged children.

"The property, which has a guide price of £300,000-plus, benefits from UPVC double glazing and gas central heating (not tested) and offers great potential to improve.

"The house has a front garden and drive leading to garage and, great for a family, has an exceptionally spacious garden to the rear. It's close to local amenities and shops and there great road links to Newport city centre and the M4 for commuting to Cardiff and Bristol.

"On the ground floor is the entrance hall, lounge, dining room, kitchen, w/c, and sunroom while there is a landing, the three bedrooms and bathroom on the first floor."

The house, along with some 80 plus other properties, will be sold online at the next Paul Fosh Auctions sale which starts from 12 noon, on Tuesday, May 14 and ends from 5pm, on Thursday, May 16.