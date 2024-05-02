Rhys Didcott and Dave Cutter - co-owners of Box’d Bar and Pizza – initially converted a horse box into a fully functioning mobile bar accompanied with freshly prepared pizzas.

The business is nothing short of a success story with Box’d Bar and Pizza now having opened a dine in restaurant.

Box’d Bar and Pizza serve up freshly cooked food (Image: Box’d Bar and Pizza)

Located on Church Avenue in Trevethin the business will serve as a community hub between 8:30am-2pm where people can enjoy locally produced pizza and burgers or even start the day off with a breakfast from Box’d.

In the evening the business will be transformed into a sit-down reserved seating restaurant from 6pm, bringing “something completely new” to Pontypool and will be open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Speaking to the Argus Mr Didcott said: “We opened on Monday, April 29. It was really busy and it is amazing to have the support from the local community who popped in to try the new menu. The dine in restaurant will open May 4.

David Cutter (co-owner) centre is Stephen cutter (chef) right Rhys Didcott (co-owner) (Image: Box’d Bar and Pizza)

“It’s led to a massive interest in people booking tables for our reserved seating.

“In the community hub people will have an option to have breakfast, local charities from the community can come in as its warm and friendly.

“Our dine in restaurant will open in the evening and is not open to the general public as it is reserved seating.

Mouth watering (Image: Box’d Bar and Pizza)

“You book a seat, and the table is yours all night, people can stay for as long as they like. There will be a variety of dishes on offer including bone marrow burgers and beef dripping burgers.

“It is really exciting and is something completely new. A £5 deposit is needed to secure your table for the night.

“We proudly use local produce, we use the highest-grade flour and our beef comes a mile up the road.”

The Box’d Bar and Pizza team (Image: Box’d Bar and Pizza)

In July 2023 the business generously provided free pizza to families during the school holidays.

Box'd Bar and Pizza provided children’s pizza kits consisting of pizzas ingredients, freshly made dough, chips and a drink for families to make at home.