Gwent Police are investigating reports of criminal damage after vehicles were vandalised on Playford Crescent, Newport, in the early hours of Friday April 26.

Tracy Ttx's who's niece's car was vandalised is appealing for anyone in the area with dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force (Image: Tracey Ttx)

She said: "Anyone around Playford Crescent got any info or ring camera footage/dash cam. This happened to a few cars bottom end of Playford Crescent."

Other horrified residents have woken up to find their car's had been keyed and have described the area as "feral" with door's also being kicked in frightening the elderly especially.

The force attended the scene and their enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received reports of criminal damage after vehicles were vandalised on Playford Crescent, Newport, in the early hours of Friday 26 April.

"Officers attended and our enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information, including CCTV, is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 2400134596, or send us a direct message on Facebook or X.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with details."