After consultation with the Chief Officer of Police Newport City Council, acting as the local traffic authority, has permanently prohibited vehicles from proceeding along Devon Place other than in an eastbound direction.

Vehicles will also be banned from Stanley Road other than in a southbound direction.

A contraflow system cycle lane will be permanently established in Devon Place.

The order came into force on May 1 and a map showing the affected roads can be requested by emailing: conveyancing.team@newport.gov.uk.

Elsewhere, Chapel Reen Outfall Repairs has applied to Natural Resources Wales for a marine licence.

Representations or objections to the application should be made in writing to: Marine Licensing Team, Cardiff Permitting Service, Natural Resources Wales, 29 Newport Road, Cambria House, Cardiff, CF24 OTP.

Lastly, Ponthir Sports and Community Club Limited has applied for a licence to supply alcohol under the Licensing Act 2003.

If approved alcohol would be supplied from 11am-11pm on Monday to Friday and from 12pm-11 on Saturday-Sunday.