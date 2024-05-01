Hugely popular air fryers have become the must-have kitchen item for many in recent years, with recipes and cookbooks focused on air fryers becoming increasingly prevalent.

And with energy costs still at high levels, for many the switch has been due to air fryers promising to be more energy efficient than cooking in an oven.

However, that is not always the case. There are scenarios where the air fryer could end up costing you more than a regular oven.

Who is Martin Lewis?

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has previously warned people who have switched to air fryers to save money that they could be costing them more in some instances.

Speaking previously on his podcast, the Money Saving Expert said: “The problem with the equation for heating equipment is an oven is going to be about 2000W.

“A microwave I believe gives you consistent heat whereas an oven is warming up to full temperature and then topping it up so it isn’t running at full power the whole time.

“If you’re doing a jacket potato for 10 minutes in the microwave it is going to be cheaper than doing a single jacket potato in an oven for an hour and a half.

“However, if you were doing a full roast dinner and you were cooking many of them, that is where its probably cheaper than putting five or six jacket potatoes in a microwave because each additional object you put in a microwave, you need to keep it on longer because a microwave just heats the individual object.

“General equation is, find the wattage of an item, then work out how many kilowatts or what fraction of a kilowatt it's using, then multiply that by 34p per hour of use.”

Research from Which? agrees with Mr Lewis, that air fryers are the cheapest option for cooking most foods but “it is still better to use your oven if you’re cooking large quantities”.

Emily Seymour, the consumer group’s energy editor, said: “There has been a surge of interest in air fryers and smaller cooking appliances in recent months, and our research shows that the hype could be justified in some cases, as we’ve found these products cost less to cook certain foods than conventional ovens.

“The cost savings will soon be lost if you have to cook more than one batch though, so it is still better to use your oven if you’re cooking large quantities.”