The blockade at the entrances to the BAE systems site in Glascoed, Usk, was staged by Cymru Peace Coalition with hundreds of activists taking part in the demonstration.

Organisers said more than 1,000 workers and trade unionists demonstrated outside BAE Systems sites in Glasgow, South Wales and Lancashire as well as the London offices of the Business and Trade department.

Demonstrators at the BAE systems site in Glascoed (Image: Cymru Peace Coalition)

They are urging BAE and other companies to end ties with Israel and cease all weapons, defence, and supplies trading with them.

Demonstrators held a huge banner that read "Britain stop arming genocide" and "Welsh weapons cause genocide."

Some demonstrators took to lying on the floor, blocking anyone leaving or entering the site.

Some demonstrators took to lying on the floor (Image: Cymru Peace Coalition)

The coalition say they are responding to a call from Palestinian trade unions - for action around the world to stop arming Israel.

Simone, 26, a Healthcare assistant said: ''Families are being indiscriminately targeted by bombing and shelling in Gaza; while holding white flags, collecting aid or sleeping in their makeshift shelters - 155mm artillery shells made by BAE systems here in Wales are facilitating these crimes."

While, Michael, 37, community worker said: "By blockading the factories we are halting the production of arms and, as with the South African apartheid, cutting off support to an apartheid regime. For over 50 years Palestine has been occupied - this is how people in Wales can help lift that siege. We must break the silence.

Demonstrators held a huge banner that read Britain stop arming genocide and Welsh weapons cause genocide. (Image: Cymru Peace Coalition)

"We believe that the workers in this factory play a vital role in stopping a genocide, and we call on them to unionise and join the actions of workers here and in other countries who are refusing to make and ship weapons to Israel."

Today’s protests were the latest in a series of demonstrations outside factories in recent months.

In January 2023 demonstrators said they ‘shut down’ BAE Systems PLC Glascoed site.