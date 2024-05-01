Gwent Police are appealing for information to find Gwilym Edwards, 33, from the Bargoed area.

Edwards received a prison sentence for assault and carrying a bladed article at Cardiff Crown Court on January 25 2016.

He has breached his licence conditions and has now been recalled to prison.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force by calling 101.

Gwilym Edward has been recalled to prison (Image: Gwent Police)

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for information to find Gwilym Edwards, 33, from the Bargoed area.

"If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting log 2400131755, or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."