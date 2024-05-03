Bistro Pierres is re-opening under the Pierre's name two years after closing at its Friars Walk.

The Argus was invited this afternoon for a sneak peek at the new-looking restaurant.

Upon entering the restaurant, it will feel familiar to some visitors, with some of the original furniture.

Inside new look Pierre's (Image: newsquest)A couple of new-look tables and artwork are placed around the restaurant, along with a cocktail wall near the restrooms showing cocktails and their recipes.

Regional director Keiran Mott talked through some of the changes.

He said: “We are happy and excited to be returning, the council and public were keen for us to come back which has been overwhelming and fantastic.

“We have had a lot of our old guests come in over the last two or three days while staff have been training asking us when we are re-opening.

General manager Andy Barron practises cocktail making (Image: newsquest)There is a new look menu which is more inclusive, Pierre's has moved away from its traditional French cuisine and more towards a selective menu.

The new menu includes burgers, fishcake, Caesar salad, two steaks, salmon, cottage pie and pork medallions.

Only three small plate and starter dishes remain with nine new dishes to choose from. There is a set menu where you can choose from either two or three courses.

The menu consists of light bites and starters, breakfast, main menu and desserts, along with a two or three-course menu.

Range of cocktails at Pierre's (Image: newsquest)He added: “We are moving away from our core French menu, and we want it to be more and more accessible every day and hopefully we will have an all-day dining experience.

“We have a breakfast menu until three which is very different from our traditional brands.

For the mains and small plates you can have anything on the menu with the two and three courses.

“On the left side of the business is bar service and then on the right side is more traditional waiter services.”

The Argus even tested a woo-woo cocktail ahead of the official opening, and can report it went down well. The restaurant opens to the public on May 2.