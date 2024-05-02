The grant will support the second phase of its Ocean Extravaganza Project.

As part of Ocean Extravaganza: Part II, the live science show will be tailored to a new audience and digitalised, widening its reach across Wales.

The financial aid from the ScottishPower Foundation will enable Techniquest to reach more than 4,000 children and young people, providing them with a high-quality educational and enrichment programme, unconstrained by geographic barriers.

The aid is part of nearly £1.2 million in grants extended to twenty charities across England, Scotland and Wales by the ScottishPower Foundation.

The funding has been dished out to projects tackling a variety of issues, ranging from providing cost-of-living support, promoting diversity and inclusion, and raising awareness of the enduring climate and biodiversity crises.

Melanie Hill, executive officer and trustee at the ScottishPower Foundation, said: "Projects like Ocean Extravaganza are a prime example of how the ScottishPower Foundation’s support is helping to create a better future.

"With this year’s projects providing vital support set to aid vulnerable people, communities, and natural ecosystems across the nation, it’s important for us to recognise and boost the incredible work of these charities."

Sue Wardle, CEO of Techniquest, expressed her gratitude for the support in making the second phase of Ocean Extravaganza a reality.

She said: “We are grateful for the support and partnership of the ScottishPower Foundation.

"The second phase of our Ocean Extravaganza wouldn’t be possible without them.

"Our aim is to reach pupils across the whole of Wales and to inspire more of the next generation to become environmentally responsible adults, empowered with knowledge and ideas about how to take positive action.”