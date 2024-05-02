The investment will expand the company's overnight parcel collection and delivery services for local businesses in South Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, and Wales.

The firm currently services a whole range customers in the CF, DN, and SK postcode areas.

Aaron Cullumbine, commercial director at DEXL, said: "Our investment in the Cardiff site allows us to continue building on this ethos, helping local businesses across the region as they build for the future, providing them with fantastic service options and a dedicated local workforce."

The investment also extends to eco-friendly efforts, with the introduction of three new HGVs and seven electric vehicles.

Additionally, the company have invested in branded uniforms to boost professionalism.

Jonathan Smith, chief executive at The APC, said: "The Cardiff site and the investment into EVs will ensure customers continue to get improved, more efficient and more sustainable service options."