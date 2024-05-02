The effort, organised in partnership with Public Services Board partners, GAVO, National Resources Wales and Keep Wales Tidy, took place at Wyllie Woodlands and Parc Cwm Darran.

A variety of trees were planted to reflect local provenance and the ability to adapt to climate change, including oak, hawthorn, maple, sycamore, and alder.

Participants, including individuals from local communities, councillors, and various businesses, joined forces to support the drive towards the council's commitment of becoming a Net Zero Local Authority by 2030.

The businesses involved included Target Financial Services, DS, Kearnes Solicitors, DWP, IG, ONS, CAF Rolling Stock Ltd, Caerphilly People First, Admiral Group, Aneurin Bevan Health Board and RS Group.

The project was part of the council's strategy to utilise council owned lands, with the growing trees absorbing carbon to help balance the council's carbon emissions footprint.

Matthew Moniford, a volunteer, said: "I very much enjoyed it – thank you very much for the opportunity.

"The weather was horrible when I went to Park Cwm Darran and I got so muddy but I still enjoyed it and look forward to next year’s planting."

The Decarbonisation Team thanked all participants, particularly those who planted trees under challenging conditions, and also expressed gratitude to Castell Howell for supplying refreshments and Robert Price.