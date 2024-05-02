The tool is now offering regional job data to its users to give them a greater insight into jobs in their area.

The resource, launched in 2023, presents real-time insights into the labour market focusing on industries in Wales such as construction, energy, and health.

Users can now explore regional job information, filter by local authority, and study data applicable to their geographic location.

Key information such as jobs in demand, the largest employing industries in the region, projected job demand, and priority sectors for growth or development in the area, is available.

Emma Blandon, head of digital and communications, said: "With the addition of regional filters, this data will help individuals on a more personalised basis, enabling them to make informed decisions based on where they live or work.

“We’re now looking ahead at future developments of the resource, including additions to the industries featured.”

In the coming months the industries section of Future Jobs Wales is set to expand to include more job roles.