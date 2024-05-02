The contest, aimed at Year 5 and 6 pupils, has been created to inspire interest around local environmental issues.

Fly-tipping costs the council more than £1m annually; funds which could contribute to other essential services.

The top three winning entries will be awarded a £30 book voucher, certificate and items from Eco-Schools Wales.

Second and third place winners will also get certificates.

The winning design will become a sign utilised to combat fly-tipping across the area.

Executive Member for the Environment, Councillor Mandy Owen, said: "Fly-tipping is an environmental crime which also impacts on local communities where our children live.

“We hope this competition will encourage people to think twice about dumping rubbish or using unlicenced traders who may not dispose of rubbish in the correct way.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the children’s creations.”

Entries are judged by the council, Fly-Tipping Action Wales and Eco-Schools Wales, and must be submitted by June 5.

Contact oliver.james@torfaen.gov.uk to participate.