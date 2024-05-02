Pill Unity Gardens, located on Portland Street in Pillgwenlly, Newport, is now welcoming members of the public.

The Pill Unity Group, along with partners and other organizations, gathered to celebrate the opening of the new community space in the heart of Pill.

The new garden was officially opened with a Ribbon ceremony cut by the Mayor of Newport Trevor Watkins.

Pill Community garden. Picture: NQ Staff (Image: newsquest)The regeneration of Constables Close in Pill by Linc Cymru aims to create a safer and more pleasant living environment, prioritizing the well-being of its residents.

Shelly Leonard, Social value officer for Linc Cymru Housing Associations said: “This wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication and time given by Julie Fish, Michael Parry-Jones from Newport City Homes, LCB Construction, Newport City Council.

“Together with Men’s Shed, Linc Cymru Housing Association and others, they have worked tirelessly to convert an underused and overgrown allotment site into the amazing and vibrant community space called Pill Unity Gardens.”

The Pill community gathered to celebrate the opening with singing from pupils at Pill Primary School.

Shelly Leonard, Social value officer for Linc Cymru Housing Associations. Picture: Supplied (Image: supplied)Children enjoyed arts and crafts toasted marshmallows, and an array of homemade foods prepared by different families in the area.

The space includes different areas for communal produce, a seating area surrounded by beautiful fruit trees, well-maintained flattened allotments that are ready for planting, a mud kitchen, and an entertainment area.

Towards the back of the space, there is a heated, sheltered communal hub that can be used for community activities and meetings.

Mud Kichen created and donated by Men's Shed. Picture: Supplied (Image: supplied)The opening was fully supported as part of the regeneration plan and is a key open space for locals and residents in the area.

The new garden has given residents the chance to grow their own fruit and vegetables, along with building relationships with fellow members of the community.