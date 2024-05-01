South Wales Argus
Subscribe
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Met Office issue yellow weather warning for thunder for Gwent

Live

Thunderstorm on its way to Gwent after Met Office warning

Weather
Blaenau Gwent
Newport
By Kasey Rees

  • Met Office yellow weather warning
  • 8 pm tonight thunder is expected

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos