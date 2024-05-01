A PRODUCTION crew was spotted in Newport City Centre as local filming took place in the area yesterday.
Several vehicles were parked across the High Street near The Carpenters Arms.
Security Personnel spent the afternoon protecting the underpass at the top of the High Street which links to the Old Town Bridge.
The South Wales Argus understands that the Fallen Divas Production Company are collaborating with the BBC to film a new BBC Three Drama.
Road closures in place were near the Bus Station in Upper Dock Street, Market Street and Griffin Street which affected traffic in the area.
Due to the ban of vehicles in the area, traffic was seen queuing along Skinner Street and Upper Dock Street near the Londis store before the road closures.
Vehicles will be prohibited from proceeding along Upper Dock Street, Market Street and Griffin Street between 5 am and 11.59 pm.
There will be no alternative route and no access to taxis within these hours.
But pedestrian access and emergency will be available, and deliveries will be permitted from 5 am to 10 am.
This order is in place to protect the public from danger caused by filming in the area.
It is unknown at this stage what drama series is being filmed as the production company remains tight-lipped.
Filming is expected to last from today, May 1 until Wednesday, May 8.
