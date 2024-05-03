Ysgol Gymraeg Cwm Gwyddon, located on the site of the former Cwmcarn Comprenhensive School, opened its doors to pupils and staff in November 2023.

However, the official opening took place on Friday, April 26 with Lynne Neagle MS, cabinet secretary for education, present, along with Caerphilly county borough Mike Adams.

The project was jointly funded by Caerphilly Council and Welsh Government through the Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme, which forms part of the Council’s wider Place Shaping Strategy.

Ysgol Gymraeg Cwm Gwyddon is home to approximately 260 pupils, and this continues to grow with the school now having capacity to accommodate a total of 420 pupils plus nursery and childcare.

The new building was constructed by Andrew Scott Ltd and was designed to accommodate the fast-growing Welsh-medium primary school.

In sharp contrast to the previous location, the large school property features bright, contemporary classrooms, a large outdoor learning and play area, brand-new childcare facilities, and a special resource base.

Improved access for cars and pedestrians, as well as designated zones for drop-offs and pick-ups, all contribute to the site's advantages by efficiently controlling traffic flow.

Ms Neagle said: "This is an exciting moment that highlights just how much has been achieved here with the hard work of the school and community and the assistance of the Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme.

“The new building and facilities will ensure that our children receive the best education as well as opening up opportunities to the wider community.”

Cabinet Member for Education and Communities, Cllr Carol Andrews, said “Ysgol Gymraeg Cwm Gwyddon really is a shining example of what can be achieved when there is a determination and an ambition to make a dream a reality.”

“I would like to commend everyone who has worked so hard to deliver this ambitious project, those involved have helped to create a state-of-the-art learning environment that will benefit local children for generations to come.”

Headteacher Anita Tucknutt, added: “The journey from where we started, to today, has been unbelievable. It is truly amazing to be in such a beautiful building surrounded by the mountains of Twmbarlwm, we feel so lucky.”

“We now have the opportunity to grow Teulu Cwm Gwyddon as we have the space and facilities to welcome our parents and the wider community to our amazing school. The official opening signals the start of an exciting journey of growth and development for us, we are all excited about the future.”