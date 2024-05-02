South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Severe delays on A40 eastbound near Monmouth

Live

A40 eastbound Monmouth experiencing severe delays

Traffic
By Sallie Phillips

  • A40 Eastbound near Monmouth experiencing severe delays.
  • The nearby road is closed for works.
  • 14 minutes of delay are being reported.

