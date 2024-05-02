Gwilym Edwards, a 33-year-old from the Bargoed area, was recalled to prison after breaching his licencing conditions.

He was originally jailed in 2016 for assault and for carrying a bladed weapon.

Gwent Police confirmed at around 8.45am on Thursday, May 2, via their social media accounts, that he had been successfully located and rearrested.

They thanked the public for their help in sharing the appeal.

A spokesperson said "We recently appealed for information to find 33-year-old Gwilym Edwards, from the Bargoed area, who had been recalled to prison.

"He has now been found and arrested. Thank you for sharing our appeal."