This unique project was a collaboration between students from Tredegar and Shasta County, California.

The project was the making of a sheepdog training film, 'Outrun'. This significant partnership is the first of its kind in Blaenau Gwent, marking a substantial opportunity for aspiring animators and film production trainees.

The students visited a number of Tredegar locations (Image: Cymru Creations)

Both institutions met at the Fusion Film Festival in London back in 2019, where the representatives from Cymru Creations and Project Spark Studio formed a strong bond.

Fast forward to June 2023, young filmmakers from Project Spark Studio, guided by tutors Ben and MaryAnn Keeline, joined forces with their peers from Blaenau Gwent.

They utilised several locations around Tredegar and beyond to successfully create the film.

They filmed at various Tredegar locations (Image: Cymru Creations)

This fruitful partnership between the two film schools hasn't ended with 'Outrun'. They plan to continue their cooperative efforts on future projects, including an upcoming animation project that Project Spark is set to create with Blaenau Gwent Film Academy.

Head tutor of the Blaenau Gwent Film Academy, Kevin, expressed his delight over the project's success.

He said: "Filming ‘Outrun’ was a wonderful experience for everyone involved, the mixture of two different cultures from around the world, allowing our students to mix with students from California, share stories, and come together seamlessly to create a fascinating film which we’re all very proud of.

"I can’t thank Project Spark Studios enough for arranging the trip to Tredegar and inviting us to partner with them on this extraordinary and unique project that benefitted so many young people."

Premiering already to high accolades in California, 'Outrun' is now geared up for its Tredegar premiere in the coming weeks.